PhilHealth pays P257M to healthcare providers as boost to ‘Konsulta’ program

The Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) has disbursed over P257 million as the initial payment to primary care provider networks (PCPNs) to support the nationwide rollout of its outpatient benefits package, known as Konsulta or Konsultasyong Sulit at Tama (right and reasonable consultation).

PhilHealth CEO Emmanuel Ledesma Jr. said that this funding aims to assist accredited facilities within partner networks in preparing to serve patients accessing Konsulta services.

As of Wednesday, four out of the first seven PCPNs under a “sandbox” setting have received their capitation funds from PhilHealth. “Sandbox” setting is testing basis in preselected areas that allows advanced payments or front-loading of funds even before services are rendered.

These were the local governments in Quezon province, P72.9 million; South Cotabato, P53.9 million; Bataan, P114.7 million; and Baguio City, P15.9 million.

The other PCPNs were the local government of Guimaras province, and private health-care providers LiFE group and QualiMed.

“This initial wave of releases will definitely hasten enlistment of members under the networks’ catchment areas and facilitate patients being seen by the providers that they have chosen,” Ledesma said in a statement on Wednesday. Besides Valentine’s Day, on Feb. 14, PhilHealth celebrated its 29th anniversary.

“These funds were front-loaded, meaning we have advanced the funding even before they render the services. This way, these networks can mobilize these to augment health resources and even ground personnel so they can serve patients adequately especially those underserved communities and the vulnerable segments,” Ledesma said. INQ

