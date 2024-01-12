PhilHealth members’ contribution rises to 5% in 2024

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) members will see a premium contribution hike from four to five percent this year.

The increase is in line with the Universal Health Care (UHC) law, according to PhilHealth President and Chief Executive Officer Emmanuel Ledesma, Jr.

“Kailangan natin ng pondo para matugunan ang ating mga nasimulang magagandang pagbabago sa mga benepisyo ng PhilHealth,” he said in a press conference on Friday.

(We need funds to meet our initiated good changes in PhilHealth benefits.)

“As provided for in Section 10 of Republic Act 11223, or the UHC Act, PhilHealth’s [to] implement the last adjustment of premium contributions for the five percent contribution rate and income ceiling of hundred thousand this year,” he went on.

Ledesma said the increase will affect members who are earning from P10,000 to P100,000 per month.

For those with income of P10,000, their new PhilHealth contribution will be P500.

Those making P10,000.01 to P99,999.99 a month will have P500 to P5,000 deductions from the state insurer.

Those earning P100,000 will have to contribute P5,000 monthly.

Ledesma explained the hike is technically implemented from January 1, based on UHC law, since it was not suspended by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

“We already started implementing the increase and going forward, if ever we receive instruction or directive from Malacañang [to stop the implementation], we will comply,” he said.

“But since… as of today, there is none. We already implemented it,” he pointed out.

The official then clarified the contribution would still be shared by employees and their employers.

Meanwhile, for Filipinos facing difficulties in paying their premiums due to unemployment and other reasons, PhilHealth has an ongoing program on this situation.

PhilHealth Fund Management Sector Senior Vice President Renato Limsiaco Jr. said “indirect contributors” or those who are unemployed, elderlies, or persons with disabilities (PWDs) will have to undergo an assessment.

Limsiaco said this procedure is being conducted by Department of Social Welfare and Development to place the contributors under proper categories.

He said the assessment enables government to determine the type of assistance needed by the unemployed, the elderlies and PWDs.

According to Limsiaco, the premium PhilHealth contribution of indigents and unemployed senior citizens will be fully shouldered by government.

Employed PWDs, on the other hand, will have their premiums paid by both their employer and government.

Concerning the additional funds, PhilHealth expects roughly P17 billion increase from the five percent contribution hike.

Ledesma mentioned these funds would be utilized for PhilHealth’s plans for 2024.

“We’re planning to increase the benefit package across the board, and we’ve already started doing that,” he said.

“So, consider the 115 million members of PhilHealth. With substantial increases in benefit packages, the funds have to come from somewhere,” he noted.

RELATED STORIES

Lawmaker wants PhilHealth placed under DOF

Service desk brings Philhealth closer to residents in Bogo, nearby towns

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP