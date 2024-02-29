Marcos says he remains firm in defending sovereignty

February 29,2024

President Marcos speaking

Ferdinand Marcos Jr. President of the Philippines speaks at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit in San Francisco, California, U.S., November 15, 2023. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said in an address to the Australian parliament on Thursday he would not allow any foreign power to taken “even one square inch” of the country’s territory, and that Manila remained firm in defending its sovereignty.

“I will not allow any attempt by any foreign power to take even one square inch of our sovereign territory,” Marcos said in the address.

Marcos is in Australia on an official visit, before he attends a special summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Melbourne next week.

