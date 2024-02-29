Cebu City eyes ‘Singapore-like’ railway system to improve transport

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A Singapore-like railway system is being eyed by the Cebu City government in a bid to improve the transport system in the city.

This was after Cebu City Councilor Rey Gealon, chairman of the Traffic Management Committee (TMC), penned a resolution urging the Department of Transportation (DOTr) to conduct a study that will determine the “feasibility” of the planned railway system project.

As stipulated in the resolution, the railway system project is eyed to “improve the transport system” within Cebu City, modeled like that of Singapore.

The said resolution was approved during the city council’s regular session on February 28.

A railway system is formed from the foundation of modern technical and operational solutions.

It deals with the changing daily demands for more efficient transport for both passengers and freight.

Gealon noted that railways possess “cleanliness”, are “climate-smart’’, and have a “compact way to move millions of passengers and tons of goods across countries and continents.”

Furthermore, Gealon emphasized in the resolution that the realization of the Singapore-like railway system within Cebu City holds “beneficial factors” for local and foreign tourists, aside from that of the Cebuanos.

He added as well that the establishment of the project will not only benefit the environment but also “promote economic growth while cutting greenhouse gas emissions.”

Meanwhile, Gealon also shared the possible routes eyed for the establishment of the railways.

He said that an elevated railway from Bulacao to Mabolo could be one railway line that covers the entire stretch of N. Bacalso Avenue within the territorial jurisdiction of the city.

Moreover, other railway lines that manifest major routes include those of Pope John Paul Avenue, Gen. Maxilom Avenue, Gorordo Avenue, Osmeña Boulevard, Escario Street, and Archbishop Reyes Avenue towards the Banilad-Talamban Corridor as, Gealon added.

Gealon said that these areas are selected based on the existing data involving traffic count and motion studies conducted by the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO).

“Based on traffic count and other available data with CCTO, following time and motion studies conducted, these are the areas with the most ridership that need efficient and reliable public transport,” he said.

However, the Cebu City government will still have to secure first the approval of the DOTr who will determine the proposed project’s feasibility before the conduct of any construction.

