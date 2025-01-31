Mayor Garcia Cup: EGS Solid North, RKF Iloilo forge title duel

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The unbeaten EGS Solid North Party List takes on defending Sinulog Cup champions RKF Iloilo in the finals of the 1st Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia Cup Basketball Invitational tonight at the Cebu City Sports Institute in Barangay Sawang Calero.

Both teams secured their spots in the finals with convincing semifinal victories last Thursday at the same venue.

The unbeaten EGS Solid North, composed of the Abra Weavers from the MPBL, dominated Fiesta Gas, 101-66, while RKF Iloilo edged Team Khalifa, 71-64.

EGS Solid North showcased its depth and firepower, with four players scoring in double figures. Kasius Small Martin led the charge with 16 points, four assists, two rebounds, and two steals. Will Kean Lee followed with 15 points, while Georelle Gonzales and Leo Najorda contributed 14 and 11 points, respectively.



Despite a game-high 20 points from Fiesta Gas’ Gab Cometa and a 12-point effort from James Ferraren, their team struggled to keep up. EGS Solid North built a commanding 45-point lead (101-56) and dominated in bench production (63-23) while capitalizing on Fiesta Gas’ turnovers, outscoring them 29-13 in that department.

Meanwhile, RKF Iloilo proved its Sinulog Cup 2025 title run was no fluke, holding off a determined Team Khalifa behind a stellar double-double performance from Cedrick Ablaza, who tallied 18 points, 17 rebounds, two assists, and a block.

Supporting Ablaza were MJ Dela Virgen (16 points) and Jaypee Belencion (12 points), who delivered in key moments to secure the win.

SJ Moore and Jaybee Mantilla led Team Khalifa with 15 points apiece, but their efforts fell short. They will now face Fiesta Gas in the Mayor Raymond Garcia Cup battle-for-third place at 6 PM before the championship game.

