PNP official among fatalities in US mid-air collision

MANILA, Philippines — A Filipino police colonel was among the fatalities in the deadly mid-air collision between an American Airlines jetliner and a United States (US) Army helicopter over Washington D.C., the Philippine National Police (PNP) confirmed on Friday.

“The Philippine National Police mourns the tragic loss of Police Colonel Pergentino N. Malabed, chief of the Supply Management Division, who was among those on board the American Airlines flight that collided mid-air with a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter near Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., and crashed into the Potomac River on Wednesday night,” the PNP said in a statement.

PNP Public Information Office chief Col. Randulf Tuaño said the PNP official was granted foreign travel authority and left for India on Jan. 22 to inspect armored vests bought by the PNP Directorate for Logistics.

The Supply Management Division chief travelled to the US to visit the company that owned the vest to test them out, Tuaño said in a press briefing at Camp Crame on Friday.

Malabed was then instructed to pay a courtesy exit call to PCOL. Moises Villaceran, the country’s police attaché in Washington, D.C.

The PNP official was traveling with a police non-commissioned officer and a non-uniformed personnel, Tuaño added, but he set out to visit Villaceran alone.

“Initially, in-identify ng Washington police based on documents, meaning yung pagkakakilanlan nila is unofficial. Ang sinasabi nila sa Estados Unidos, magiging official lamang siya kapag dumating na ang kanilang kin… upang i-identify yung cadaver,” Tuaño said.

(Initially, Washington police identified them based on documents, meaning their identities are unofficial. What they’re saying in the United States is that it’d become official only when their kin arrives… to identify the cadaver.)

“Tinutulungan ng PNP yung kanyang asawa… Inaayos nila yung pagbili ng ticket papunta ng US. Aasikasuhin siya pagdating niya doon ng mga police attaché natin,” Tuaño explained.t

(The PNP is helping his wife… They are arranging to buy her a ticket to the US. She will be assisted by our police attachés.)

The commercial jetliner was approaching Ronald Reagan National Airport late evening Wednesday (Thursday in Manila time) when the US mid-air collision happened.

There were 60 passengers and four crew members aboard the jetliner, while three soldiers were aboard the helicopter.

At a White House press conference, US President Donald Trump said there were no survivorsn in the US mid-air collision.

Tuaño said 30 bodies have been recovered, according to a report from Jaime Ramon Torre Escalon Jr., Deputy Chief of Mission at the Philippine Embassy in Washington, D.C.

“We extend our deepest condolences to his (referring to Malabed) bereaved family, loved ones, and colleagues. The PNP is committed to providing them with all necessary support during this difficult time,” the PNP said.

“Mayroon nang mga initial na pagpaplano kung ano yung mga karapat-dapat na pagpaparangal na gagawin natin kay Col. Malabed,” Tuaño said.

(There are already initial plans as to what the appropriate honors should be accorded Col. Malabed.)

Malabed was a member of the PNP Academy Class of 1998.

