Oplan Disiplina: CCPO clears Brgy. Pit-os sidewalk of obstructions

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City police implemented “Oplan Disiplina” in Barangay Pit-os, Talamban, by clearing sidewalks of obstructions on Thursday morning, February 29, 2024.

The activity was conducted at past 9:00 a.m. and was spearheaded by Police Colonel Ireneo B. Dalogdog, City Director of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).

In an interview with local media, Dalogdog said that they implemented the operation in compliance with Executive Order No. 9 signed by Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama on October 2022.

Oplan Displina, which is part of Cebu City’s bid to become ‘Singapore-like,’ is a program that aims to teach residents to behave appropriately and refrain from breaking city laws.

This refers to the no smoking, no throwing garbage anywhere, no urinating in public, and no illegal parking in the city.

It was first initiated on October 1, 2022 and was re-launched on November 15, 2023 in Barangay Pahina Central.

According to Dalogdog, clearing up sidewalks to address the problem of traffic congestion is part of their operations.

“Kasama na siya sa atoang programa sa Oplan Disiplina. Kay daghan man gud og mga estbalishemento, daghan og mga sakop sa barangay nga diin ang ilahang pag-install sa ilahang mga negosyo, sa ilahang business…naka-occupy na sila sa atong mga kadalanan,” he stated.

“So anaa karon ang atong Traffic Enforcement Unit, ang Cebu City Transportation Office para tanggalon ang katong mga nakaharang, naka-cause og traffic ug naka-cause og obstruction sa mga kadalanan para malimpyo ug mahapsay ang kadalanan,” added Dalogdog.

He also said that Oplan Disiplina was supported by the Task Force Disciplina, which includes the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), Philippine National Police (PNP), Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), and more.

In addition to this, there were also personnel of the local government in attendance.

“Kauban nato ang mga agency nga anaa pud sa local government unit. Kaning City Environment Sanitation Enforcement Team , Cebu City Transport Office, City Environment and Natural Resources Office para lang gyud atong ipatuman,” stated Dalogdog.

With the goal of enforcing peace and order in the concerned barangays, Dalogdog said that they will be visiting each barangay and assessing the living conditions of residents.

“Moadto gyud mi sa mga barangay para manuktok sa mga kabalayan, mangumusta sa ilahang pagpamuyo, ug amo silang i-remind nga aduna tay gipatuman nga Oplan Disiplina. Para mamintenar nato ang kahapsay ug kalinaw ug ang kalimpyo sa atoang surroundings labi na sa mga barangay,” he said.

Furthermore, Dalogdog said that local barangay officials, with the help of force multipliers, were able to continuously enforce the order in the barangays that they have already visited.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP