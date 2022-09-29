Bid for ‘Singapore-like’ Cebu City: Police to implement ‘Oplan Disiplina’ by Oct. 1

CEBU CITY, Philippines – In line with Cebu City’s bid to become ‘Singapore-like’, police here will be reinforcing ordinances and other policies beginning October 1, 2022.

The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) said they will be implementing the city government’s program called Oplan Disiplina.

Under Oplan Disiplina, violators of Cebu City’s ordinances and laws may either face detention or pay hefty fines, said Police Lt. Col. Wilbert Parilla, Deputy City Director for Operations of CCPO.

These included individuals caught spitting, smoking, littering, loitering shirtless, and urinating in public areas, among others.

Penalties can range between P500 to P5,000, and jail time between one day to one month, depending on the violation incurred, police added.

Parilla also said the police will be providing security for deputized city enforcers from the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO), Prevention Rehabilitation Order Beautification Enhancement (PROBE), Cebu Environmental Sanitation and Enforcement Team (CESET), all of which formed part of the core group tasked to carry out Oplan Disiplina.

“Ang atoa mostly karon kay naa man gi create nga mga task force like PROBE, ang CESET, markets. So, ang atoa… we will serve as the security sa tanang mga groups nga gi create sa City nga mo-implement aning Oplan Disiplina”, Parilla explained.

The administration of Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama has been pushing to replicate Singapore’s best practices in the city, including instilling discipline among the public.

The mayor has also recently planned to strengthen traffic rules and regulations as part of their solutions to address transportation woes.

/bmjo

