2 injured after fire hits house in Brgy. Labogon, Mandaue City

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Two were injured in an early morning fire that broke out in a residential area in Sitio Chicos, Barangay Labogon, Mandaue City early morning on Sunday, March 3.

According to a report by the Mandaue City Fire Station, the fire started at around 4:52 a.m. in a house owned by Fortunato Managbanag. It was raised to first alarm.

The fire was placed under control at 5:13 a.m. and was put out at 5:15 a.m.

According to the report, two individuals sustained injuries as they were trying to flee the fire site.

They were identified as Jimrod Bica, who sustained an abrasion on his right knee, and Zophia Chua, who had an abrasion on her left and right wrists.

Damage caused by the early morning fire in Brgy Labogon was estimated at P156,000.

Mandaue City fire investigators are yet to determine the cause of the Labogon fire.

RELATED STORIES

Mandaue fire: 20 houses burned down in village days before fiesta celebration

Mandaue fire that razed house started by spark from repaired multicab

BFP-Mandaue reminds public to be fire-conscious

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP