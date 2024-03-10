Moalboal hoop tournament kicked off on Saturday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Moalboal Mayor Inocentes Cabaron aims to foster friendship and sportsmanship as the 2nd Mayor Inocentes Cabaron Invitational Inter-town tournament kicked off on Saturday evening at the Moalboal Sports Complex.

In his message, Cabaron reiterated the goal of his comprehensive sports program that benefits not just his constituents, but also those from the neighboring towns.

Cabaron’s annual basketball tournament took a different direction last year when it hosted Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) teams, in a competition that was marred by an ugly free-for-all that resulted to multiple suspensions from both teams and players.

Sanctions were imposed on players from the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats and the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters who were involved in a basketball brawl.

Moalboal tournament

Cabaron and his sports committee learned from that mistake which led them back to their inter-town basketball tournament format.

“Kini among gipadagan nga sports activities, walay lain purpose ani but to foster friendship and promote sportsmanship between the different teams,” said Cabaron in a roundtable discussion with the media on March 9.

“However, there are instances nga ma defeated atong purpose, pero amo gyud buhaton nga those problems before will never happen again.”

In addition, Mayor Cabaron decided to bring back the inter-town tournament which is also in-line with Moalboal’s fiesta celebration due to the clamor of the town’s basketball fanatics.

Biggest purse

Cabaron’s tournament also boasts of the biggest purse in a local basketball tilt in Cebu with the champion taking home a whopping P200,000.

A total of 12 teams coming from the neighboring towns in southern Cebu are competing in the tournament.

“Basketball is really big in our town, even our inter-barangay tournaments attract a huge crowd. We are doing this so they can enjoy a great competition,” Cabaron said.

This year’s tournament will include Dumanjug, Argao, Aloguinsan, Sibonga, Badian, and Boljoon in Group A and Dalaguete, Samboan, Alcantara, Barili, Ronda, and San Fernando in Group B.

Single round robin

Each group will play a single round robin with the top two teams advancing to the crossover semifinals, where they will be allowed to add an import to spice things up.

“I think this is what they want. I used to hold inter-town tournaments before the pandemic and they always attracted a huge crowd,” said Cabaron, who was joined by councilors Dodong Sabac and Susan Billones during the roundtable discussion.

In last Saturday’s opening, Badian beat Ronda 77-70, while Samboan eked out a hard-fought win against Alcantara, 98-95.

“Among ipakita nga ang mga taw sa Moalboal are peace loving and they are after a wholesome sports activities. In our part, amo sila tagaan ug wholesome basketball ug volleyball tournament,” Mayor Cabaron added.

In addition to basketball, Mayor Cabaron is also holding a men and women’s volleyball tilt with Dumanjug, Alcantara, Ronda, Moalboal, Badian, Alegria, Malabuyoc, and Barili as participants.

