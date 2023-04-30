UC bags 3rd place trophy after CIT-U withdrew from Moalboal hoop tournament

UP VS. USPF IN FINALS

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters was officially declared third placer in the ongoing inaugural Mayor Inocentes Cabaron Invitational Inter-Collegiate Tournament on Sunday evening at the Moalboal sports complex in Moalboal town, south Cebu.

This was after, its scheduled opponent, the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats, has officially withdrawn from the tournament, mainly due to security reasons.

With that in mind, the Moalboal Sports Committee declared the Webmasters as the third placer of the Cebu Schools-Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) sanctioned basketball tournament. UC’s third place finish earned them P100,000.

WATCH: ‘Basketbrawl’ in Moalboal, Cebu

UC, CIT-U brawl

It can be recalled several of the players and some relatives of the Webmasters figured in a brawl against players from CIT-U outside the playing venue last April 23.

The brawl caught the ire of the public and has put Cebu’s basketball scene in a bad light.

READ: Moalboal ‘basketbrawl’: Sanctions, bans imposed on those involved in UC-CIT-U melee

The Moalboal Sports Committee was given authority by the Cesafi officials to sanction those involved in the brawl that resulted to multiple suspensions and bans.

Still, the basketball tournament which serves as a pre-season tournament of Cesafi continued and is poised to cap off with success.

The finals feature the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers and the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USP-F) Panthers playing at 8:30 P.M. for Game 1 of their best-of-three finals series.

READ: PBA chief Willie Marcial to meet with ‘ligang labas’ participants

INQUIRER.net wants to hear from you! Take part in our reader survey and help us be better. Click on this image to answer.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP