Moalboal inter-town hoopla unfolds on March 9

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Municipality of Moalboal will once again roll out the red carpet for sports as the cash-rich 2nd Mayor Inocentes Cabaron Invitational Inter-town tournament unfolds on March 9 at the town’s sports complex.

A dozen teams will compete for a whopping P500,000 worth of cash prizes in this annual cage fest.

For several years, Moalboal has been actively pushing for a broader sports program.

Besides basketball, the town, known for its pristine white-sand beaches, the ‘sardines run’, and diving spots, organized several sports programs for its youth.

Last year, it highlighted its sports and academic program, catering to more than a hundred youngsters who took part in various sports and academic workshops.

This time, it will have a top-notch basketball league with Group A to be played by Argao, Aloguinsan, Malabuyoc, Badian, Dumanjug, and Ronda.

Meanwhile, Group B will have Sibonga, Samboan, Barili, Dalaguete, Boljoon, and Alcantara.

In the opening on March 9, Ronda will take on Badian for Group A at 6:45 p.m., while Barili faces Samboan for Group B at 8:45 p.m.

March 10 will feature Malabuyoc versus Badian for Group A and Sibonga versus Boljoon for Group B. Games also start at 6:45 p.m.

The champion of this tournament will pocket P200,000, while the runner-up takes home P150,000.

The third and fourth placers will receive P100,000 and P50,000, respectively.

Last year, Moalboal also hosted the 1st Mayor Inocentes Cabaron Inter-Collegiate Invitational Tournament.

After the basketball tournament, Moalboal, which celebrates its fiesta every May 19th, also held a chess seminar, simul, and tournaments for kids and residents. It also organized tournaments for arnis, dayon-dayon volleyball, and Mobile Legends.

