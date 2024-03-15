Chocolate Hills furor prompts Bohol bishop’s call to preserve national treasures

MANILA, Philippines — The public has been urged by the Catholic bishop of Bohol to preserve national treasures amid an outcry over the construction and operation of a resort in the middle of the picturesque Chocolate Hills’ protected area.

The need to “recognize and cherish” Bohol’s natural wonders, specifically its Chocolate Hills and beaches was stressed in a statement by Bishop Alberto Uy of Tagbilaran.

“We should strive to appreciate and preserve these treasures that make our province truly special,” Uy said in a Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) statement on Thursday.

He then urged the faithful to take proactive steps in safeguarding the environment through conservation efforts, sustainable practices, or advocating for policies that prioritize environmental protection.

“Together, we can make a meaningful impact and ensure a harmonious coexistence with nature,” Uy said.

This all developed after Captain’s Peak Resort, tucked inside the Chocolate Hills protected area, went viral on social media.

It quickly became the center of public uproar on social media, with netizens pointing out why and how such an establishment was built in the heart of a protected area.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources then revealed that it had already issued a temporary closure order against the establishment on September 2, 2023, and a notice of violation on January 22, 2024, for operating without an environmental compliance certificate.

Eventually, public outrage and government action prompted the resort to halt operations temporarily, as announced on its official Facebook page.

Both chambers of Congress have also sought an inquiry into the resort’s construction.

