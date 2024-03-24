LTO-7 on high alert for Holy Week

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) is on high alert starting March 24 to 31, for the Holy Week.

The LTO-7 announced their “Oplan Biyaheng Ayos: Semana Santa and Summer Vacation 2024” in a press release last Friday.

Director Glen Galario has instructed all LTO-7 district and extension offices to be vigilant due to the expected increase in road traffic over the upcoming long weekend.

Random inspections

Starting Sunday, March 24, personnel will be stationed at major terminals to conduct random inspections of public utility vehicles to ensure they are safe for passengers traveling for vacation or returning to their provinces.”

LTO-7 is teaming up with Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB-7) to conduct random inspections at terminals to prevent illegal vehicles. They’re also working with local governments and the Philippine National Police during ‘Oplan Biyaheng Ayos’ to manage traffic and ensure road safety for everyone.

“We want to ensure the safety, security, and sanitary health compliance of all motorists, the general public, and other road users leading to places of worship and other pilgrimage areas,” said Galario.

Last Wednesday, the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) assured that their 6,000 personnel are ready for Holy Week 2024.

“I would like to assure everyone that your police is ready. In coordination with other security forces and with a very responsive community, we expect that we will have a very safe, very secured, and a very solemn Holy Week 2024,” Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, PRO-7 spokesperson, said.

The LTO will also intensify its ‘Oplan Isnabero’ to tackle taxi and PUV drivers who refuse passengers.

“Oplan Isnabero will also focus on the over/undercharging of fares, contracting of passengers or operation with flagged-up meters, failure to provide fare discounts, and other acts constituting a breach of the condition of their franchise,” said the LTO-7.

Moreover, during ‘Oplan Biyaheng Ayos,’ law enforcement officers will be activated to enforce traffic laws, including those from Republic Act 4136 or the Land Transportation and Traffic Code

Commuters can also find help desks at terminals for assistance during their travels, assures Galario.

“Our goal here is to make sure that our motorists and commuters will have a safe journey during this long holiday. Their safety is our main concern and we hope to have a collaborative effort to make this Oplan Biyaheng Ayos another success,” Galario said. / with reports from Mark Bandolon

/clorenciana

