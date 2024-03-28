Holy Thursday: Commemoration of the Last Supper of Jesus Christ

Holy Thursday, also known as Maundy Thursday, holds significant importance in Christian tradition as it commemorates the Last Supper of Jesus Christ, where he established the sacrament of Holy Communion before his arrest and crucifixion.

This holy day, falling on the Thursday before Easter, marks the beginning of the Sacred Triduum and is a pivotal moment during Holy Week.

During this sacred meal, Jesus, observing the Passover feast, symbolically fulfills his role as the Christian Passover lamb, offering himself as the ultimate sacrifice for the salvation of humanity.

The Last Supper, shared with his disciples in Jerusalem, also includes Jesus predicting his betrayal, adding to the solemnity of the occasion.

Central to the observance of Holy Thursday is the ritual reenactment of the Last Supper during Mass, particularly emphasizing the establishment of the priesthood by Jesus. He sets apart his disciples, washing their feet as a symbolic act of humility and service, thereby inaugurating the ordained priesthood within the Christian community.

Another significant aspect of Holy Thursday is Eucharistic Adoration, where believers engage in vigil before the Blessed Sacrament, mirroring the disciples’ vigil with Christ.

In various traditions, such as the Visita Iglesia observed in the Philippines, devotees visit and pray in multiple churches, typically seven, to reflect on the profound journey of Jesus depicted in the Stations of the Cross.

The Visita Iglesia tradition, deeply rooted in religious heritage, provides believers with an opportunity to meditate on each stage of Jesus’ suffering and sacrifice, fostering a deeper spiritual connection with the Passion narrative.

Whether through the reenactment of the Last Supper, the symbolic act of foot washing, or the contemplative practice of visiting multiple churches, Holy Thursday offers a meaningful opportunity for reflection and reverence as part of the Easter journey for Christians worldwide.

