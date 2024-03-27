Holy Week 2024: Understanding the Sacred Triduum

The Sacred Paschal Triduum is the central liturgical celebration of the Roman Catholic Church during the Holy Week.

It embodies the profound journey from the solemnity of Jesus Christ’s passion and death to the jubilant celebration of his resurrection.

The Easter Triduum, according to catholic.org, begins with the Vigil of Holy Thursday. It marks the end of the forty days of Lent and the beginning of the three-day celebration of the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ – Holy Thursday, Good Friday and Easter Vigil/Easter Sunday.

READ MORE:

Holy Week pay: How much will you get if you work on Holy Thursday, Good Friday?

Holy Week traditions: What is Visita Iglesia?

Holy Thursday: Mass of the Lord’s Supper

The Triduum begins with the Mass of the Lord’s Supper, a celebration of the institution of the Eucharist.

This liturgy seems like a regular Mass. But after the homily, the Gospel comes alive with the Washing of the Feet.

The Mass continues with the Liturgy of the Eucharist, but instead of the usual dismissal after the Communion, the Transfer of the Most Blessed Sacrament is done.

Good Friday: Passion of the Lord

Good Friday is the one day in the whole year when the Catholic Church does NOT celebrate Mass – the Eucharistic liturgy.

According to an article at Holy Triniity Catholic Church’s site, it is incorrect to call the Good Friday liturgy a Mass because the priest will not pray the words that change the bread and wine into the Body and Blood of Christ.

“We do receive Communion on Good Friday, but the hosts were consecrated the night before,” part of the article reads.

The Good Friday liturgy is a solemn celebration of the Lord’s Passion. It has three parts: the Liturgy of the Word (which includes the Passion according to John), Adoration of the Cross, and Holy Communion.

Easter Vigil

The Easter Vigil is the greatest and most noble of all liturgical solemnities.

The vigil typically comprises four parts: the Service of Light, the Liturgy of the Word, the Liturgy of Baptism (or the Renewal of Baptismal Promises), and the Liturgy of the Eucharist.

The Liturgy of the Word gives a basic overview of salvation history, from the Creation story in Genesis through the Resurrection account in the Gospel.

Throughout these rituals, believers journey from darkness to light, from death to life, as they joyfully proclaim the resurrection of Christ.

Sources: Catholic.org, h-t.org