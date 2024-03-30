Jerusalem, Amparo make weight for Japan world title bouts

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former world champion Melvin “Gringo” Jerusalem and world-rated Jake “El Bambino” Amparo will attempt to dethrone the vaunted Shigeoka brothers in their separate world title bouts on Sunday, March 31, in Nagoya, Japan.

Jerusalem eyes a repeat of his 2023 shocking world title victory against Masataka Taniguchi by taking on Yudai Shigeoka for the World Boxing Council (WBC) world minimumweight title.

Meanwhile, Amparo guns for an upset against the reigning International Boxing Federation (IBF) world minimumweight champion Ginjiro Shigeoka despite being a last minute replacement.

Both Filipino boxers, who are based in the Visayas, displayed sheer discipline during the weigh-in on Saturday, March 30.

Jerusalem easily weighed in at 104 pounds, one pound lighter than the 105 lbs weight limit, while Shigeoka tipped the scales at 104.9 lbs.

The 30-year-old Jerusalem, the former WBO world minimumweight champion, once fought for the WBC world minimumweight title in 2017.

However, he lost to Wanheng Menayothin in Thailand by unanimous decision.

This time, Jerusalem will fight for the world title again in Japan, where he also won his first world title in 2023. He has a record of 21 wins with 12 knockouts and three defeats.

Meanwhile, Shigeoka is unbeaten in eight fights with five knockouts. This will be his first title defense after winning the title against Thai Panya Pradabsri by unanimous decision in October.

AMPARO-SHIGEOKA

On the other hand, Amparo of the PMI Bohol Boxing Stable, weighed in at 104.06 lbs, while Shigeoka was a bit heavier at 104.61 lbs to schedule their IBF world minimumweight title bout.

The 26-year-old Amparo of Guindulman, Bohol surprised the Philippine boxing scene when he stepped in to replace ArAr Andales who withdrew from his fight against Shigeoka in the last minute.

Despite having nothing to lose, Amparo is out to upset Shigeoka and come back to Bohol as a world champion.

Amazingly, Amparo earned his world title fight ahead of his tormentor, Pedro Taduran who defeated him last December for the IBF world title eliminator in Bohol.

Amparo is a veteran of 20 fights. He has 14 wins, three knockouts with five defeats and one draw.

Ginjiro Shigeoka has a relatively younger record of 10 wins with eight knockouts.

