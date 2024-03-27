Amparo steps in to replace Andales for the IBF world title bout in Japan

CEBU CITY, Philippines — In a surprising turn of events, world-ranked Jake “El Bambino” Amparo of the PMI Bohol Boxing Stable stepped in as a last-minute replacement for countryman ArAr Andales in facing the reigning International Boxing Federation (IBF) world minimumweight champion Ginjiro Shigeoka on March 31 in Nagoya, Japan.

This was confirmed by PMI Bohol Boxing Stable chief, Atty. Floriezyl Echavez Podot, and veteran matchmaker Edito Villamor.

Amparo rated No. 6 in the IBF, was immediately pointed out earlier this week to replace Andales after the latter withdrew from the fight due to medical concerns.

However, PMI Bohol Boxing Stable only confirmed the replacement on Wednesday, March 27, as they were still processing their Japanese visa.

To recall, Amparo was sent back to the drawing board after losing to former world champion Pedro Taduran in their IBF world minimumweight title eliminator last December in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

Amparo lost to Taduran by unanimous decision, but the former fascinatingly slipped past the latter in fighting for a world title first.

Amparo has nothing to lose

Although Amparo has nothing to lose against Shigeoka as a last-minute replacement, he could unprecedentedly stage an upset and become a world champion.

It’s mainly because Amparo is already familiar with the highly competitive Japanese boxing scene after defeating Goki Kobayashi in Kobe last year to win the WBO Asia Pacific minimumweight title.

In addition, Amparo is a veteran of 20 fights, three of which happened abroad. He has 14 wins, three knockouts, five losses, and one draw.

On the contrary, Shigeoka is unbeaten in 10 fights with eight knockouts. He is also very familiar with Filipino boxers after beating four already Cl:yde Azarcon, Joel Lino, Rey Loreto, and ex-world champion Rene Mark Cuarto.

Shigeoka and Amparo’s world title duel will be one of the double-header world title bouts on March 31. The other world title fight features Melvin Jerusalem and Yudai Shigeoka for the WBC world minimumweight title.

