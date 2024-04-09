Boy falls from house into the sea, rescued

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu —A one-year-old boy was successfully rescued after falling from his house near the coastline of Marcelo Fernan Bridge in Barangay Pusok, Lapu-Lapu City, on Tuesday morning, April 9, 2024.

According to Patrolman Eddie Anthony Corañes, desk officer of the Regional Maritime Unit (RMU)-7, a construction worker found the little boy floating in the seawater under the bridge.

The construction worker promptly saved the child and brought him to the office of RMU-7 located beneath the bridge.

Personnel from RMU-7 provided assistance to the unconscious child, who was believed to have drowned.

Corañes stated that they checked the child’s vital signs and performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) while waiting for the arrival of the Rescue Unit, until he began to breathe.

“Pagdating dito sir, na-recover namin after nung CPR sir, pina-ano namin sa recovery position para lumabas yung tubig,” Corañes said.

The child was then taken to Lapu-Lapu City Hospital for appropriate medical treatment.

“Humihinga na naman yun bata pagdating ng rescue team bago ito dinala sa pagamutan,” he added.

The child’s family also arrived at the office after learning about the incident.

Based on the initial investigation, the child’s mother was doing household chores when the incident occurred.

However, when she checked on her son, she could no longer find him. They believed that the child might have fallen into the seawater.

