Gentallan takes on Indonesian toughie in Kumong Bol-Anon 15 co-main event

CEBU CITY, Philippines — PMI Bohol Boxing Stable prospect Shane “Sugar Shane” Gentallan will test his mettle against Indonesian toughie Wandi Priman Hulu in the co-main event of “Kumong Bol-Anon 15” on April 30 at the Holy Name University (HNU) Barders gymnasium in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

The 26-year-old Gentallan of Maribojoc, Bohol, will fight Hulu for eight rounds in the 106-kilogram catch weight.

Gentallan holds an impressive record of eight wins with five knockouts and one loss, while Hulu has 2-1-1 (win-loss-draw).

Kumong Bol-Anon 15

Along with the co-main event are five top-notch undercard bouts, with the main event featuring world-rated Regie “The Filipino Phenom” Suganob (14-1, 4KOs) against Japanese Kai Ishizawa (11-3, 10KOs) in the former’s first World Boxing Organization (WBO) Global light flyweight title defense.

To recall, Gentallan fought and won over countryman Johnro Taneo in last November 4’s undercard bout in Tagbilaran City, featuring Suganob in the main event.

Gentallan scored a resounding third-round knockout against Taneo. It was a massive comeback for Gentallan from his 10th-round technical knockout loss in the hands of Chinese DianXing Zhu for the World Boxing Council (WBC) Asian Silver light flyweight title last May.

WBO Asia Pacific Youth light flyweight title

Meanwhile, Hulu fought in the Philippines last March in Talisay City against Cebuano John Paul Gabunilas of ARQ Boxing Stable for the WBO Asia Pacific Youth light flyweight title. Hulu lost by a sixth-round TKO.

Despite losing, Hulu fought Gabunilas valiantly before he got decked in the sixth round.

Gentallan is familiar with trading leathers with Indonesians.

In February 2023, Gentallan earned his first regional title, the WBO Oriental Youth minimumweight strap, after scoring a second-round knockout against Faisol Akbar in Calape, Bohol.

All-female special attraction

Meanwhile, the undercard bouts of “Kumong Bol-Anon 15” will include an all-female special attraction between Althea Shine versus Renz Dacquel for the Philippine women’s light flyweight crown. The remaining bouts featured are Sugarey Leonard Pores vs. Roel Julian, Angilou Dalogdog vs. Rolan Jay Biendima, Arlando Senoc Jr. vs. Kier Torregosa, and Leonard Pores vs Jaren Jase Guarin.

Tickets are priced at P1,000 for VIP/ringside seats, P500 for general admission B, and P200 for general admission A and are available at the PMI Bohol Facebook page.

