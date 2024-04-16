Tabogon accident: Truck helper killed after wing van falls into ravine
LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — The helper of a 10-wheeler wing van was killed after the vehicle fell down a roadside ravine in Purok Kabulakan, Barangay Libjo in Tabogon, Cebu late night on Monday, April 15.
According to Tabogon police, Velmar Abiar Deloyola, 42, was pinned inside the wing van.
Deloyola, a resident of Brgy. Canduman in Mandaue City, was already dead when rescuers came.
Police said that the wing van that was driven by Rodulfo Boquia, who is also from Brgy. Canduman in Mandaue City, was traveling from Cebu City to Bantayan Island.
The wing van was at the vicinity of Purok Kabulakan in Brgy. Libjo in Tabogon town when Boquia, 35, lost control of the vehicle causing it to plunge into a roadside ravine at around 11:57 p.m. on Monday.
Rescuers brought Boquia to the provincial hospital in Bogo City where he is now recuperating from his injuries.
Deloyola, on the other hand, succumbed to his injuries.
Tabogon police continue to investigate the incident.
