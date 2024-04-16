Vlogger Boy Tapang apologizes for P1M kite

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano vlogger Boy Tapang, also known as Ronnie Suan in real life, issued a public apology on his Facebook page after creating a kite using P1,000 bills worth P1 million.

The vlog by Boy Tapang, which has already been deleted from his Facebook page, received negative comments from netizens. The content was posted earlier this month.

In his post on April 13, Suan revealed that personnel from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) visited him to discuss the aforementioned content.

Boy Tapang explained that he did not intend to play around with the P1,000 bills since he valued them greatly due to his past poverty.

He added that the content was created solely for entertainment purposes.

“Ginawa ko lang yung content na saranggola kasi po ay for entertainment purposes only,” Boy Tapang said in the post.

He added that it would have been more acceptable if he had created a kite using only plastics.

“Ngayon gusto ko lang sabihin sa lahat ng mga tao na huwag niyo pong paglalaroan ang pera. Pahalagahan po natin ang pera, i-value natin yung pera, kasi napaka-importante sa buhay natin ang pare,” he said, emphasizing the importance of preserving the integrity of the Philippine currency.

He also urged those who reposted his vlogs to delete them.

“Humihingi po ako ng sorry sa lahat ng mga viewers ko, sa mga supporters ko, siyempre lalo na sa Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas. Pasensya na po sa nangyari, maraming salamat po sa pag-intindi, mabuhay po ang Pilipinas,” he added.

RELATED STORIES

Boy Tapang binalaan ng BSP dahil sa saranggolang gawa sa P1K bill: Sorry po

In a ‘prudent’ move, BSP keeps key rate at 6.5%

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP