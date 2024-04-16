Jonas Sultan faces Indonesian in comeback fight in Manila 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former interim world champion Jonas “Zorro” Sultan takes on Indonesian Flasidus Nuno in his comeback fight on June 1 at the Midas Hotel and Casino in Manila.

It was officially announced by Viva Promotions earlier this week that Sultan will face Nuno for the vacant World Boxing Council (WBC) Asian bantamweight title.

To recall, Sultan, the former World Boxing Organization (WBO) interim world bantamweight champion, lost to Japanese prospect Riku Masuda via a first round knockout last February 24 in Tokyo, Japan.

Masuda shocked Sultan with a body shot that ended the bout at the 2:21 mark of the first round in their scheduled eight-rounder bout in the undercard of Jerwin Ancajas-Takuma Inoue world title showdown.

The 33-year-old Sultan has a record of 19 wins with 11 knockouts, and seven losses. He fights under MP Promotions of Manny Pacquiao and currently managed by Sean Gibbons.

Sultan lost four of his last 10 bouts since 2018.

Meanwhile, Nuno, 27, of Jakarta, Indonesia has a relatively younger record of nine wins, seven knockouts paired with a defeat and two draws.

Nuno is on a four-fight winning streak since 2021. He faced fellow Indonesian foes and won the Indonesian bantamweight and WBC Asian silver bantamweight strap in the process.

It will be Nuno’s first fight in the Philippines.

