Cebu to hit year’s highest heat index of 40°C on April 24 – Pagasa

CEBU CITY, Philippines –People in Cebu should prepare for a hot day on April 24, 2024.

This as the forecasted heat index for Wednesday will be the highest of the year to date in Cebu, reaching a maximum of 40 degrees Celsius, as confirmed by a local weather bureau based in Mactan.

Today, April 23, the forecasted heat index is expected to reach a maximum of 39 degrees Celsius. Both are categorized under extreme caution.

Engineer Al Quiblat, Chief of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration in Mactan (PAGASA-Mactan), reported that the escalating heat index can be attributed to the intensification of the dry season and the influence of El Niño.

He anticipated that these conditions would persist until May.

“Mag expect pa ta nga sa May, ang range nato nga heat index forecast nga possibleng muabot og 45 to 47 degrees celsius, mao nay atoang pinakainit na month,” Quiblat said.

(We should even expect that in May, the range for the heat index forecast will possibly reach 45 to 47 degrees Celsius, that will be our hottest month.)

READ MORE:

How to beat the heat? Read on

Mandaue City dad pushes ‘heat break’ for field workers

Extreme drought hits Cebu City: Farmer decides ‘free harvest’ for tomatoes

How to beat the heat?

With the current searing heat conditions in Cebu, Quiblat reiterated basic precautions: limit sun exposure to no more than 20 minutes, stay hydrated, wear light clothing, and advise individuals with comorbidities to avoid prolonged exposure, as it could lead to further complications.

He added that dangerous levels of heat indices could cause heat cramps and heat exhaustion, even heat stroke with continued exposure.

In related news, Pagasa has reported extreme temperatures outside of Cebu as well. On April 22, the highest recorded heat index in the country was noted in Camarines Sur.

Record-setting heat?

According to a forecast issued on April 21, the monitoring station at the Central Bicol State University of Agriculture in Pili registered a heat index of 45 degrees Celsius.

Heat indices ranging from 42 degrees Celsius to 51 degrees Celsius are classified under the “danger category” by the Pagasa’s classification standards.

The agency has also warned that heat indices could reach the “extreme danger” category if temperatures continue to escalate during the ongoing dry season.

Furthermore, Pagasa indicated that this year’s dry season could rank among the warmest on record in the Philippines due to a strong El Niño event, which has already led to widespread drought conditions across the nation.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP