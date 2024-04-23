IRONMAN 70.3 Lapu-Lapu: PRO-7 recorded zero crimes during tilt

CEBU CITY, Philippines – No crimes related to this year’s IRONMAN 70.3 Lapu-Lapu triathlon were recorded by police despite the huge number of foreigners competing.

This year’s edition of the premier triathlon was participated by athletes from 54 different countries.

This was according to Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Pelare, spokesperson of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7).

The Ironman 70.3 was held last Sunday, April 21, at Mactan Newtown in Lapu-Lapu City with a total of 1,385 triathletes from around the world. Police said the event ended peacefully with no crime incidents reported.

Participants of the prestigious triathlon event swam, biked, and ran to compete for the grand prize in spite of the scorching heat.

Throughout the race, only none case of dehydration was reported according to chief organizer, Princess Galura of the IRONMAN Group and Sunrise Events Inc.

In addition, around 30 individuals did not start the race and 140 were unable to finish due to the strong current along the Hilutungan Channel.

Following the international event, authorities in Central Visayas disclosed that the competition started and ended in a safe and secure manner.

“According to the report of our newly-installed city director, this year’s Ironman competition was very safe and very secured. Of course, ang atong kapulisan, they participate actively sa paghimo og security coverage in coordination with other agencies of government,” stated Pelare.

“We would like to show, as always, that Central Visayas remains to be very safe and secured. And every time there is an international event, our police here in Region 7 is in full force to make sure that mahitabo ug mahuman ang activity nga walay threat nga narecord,” he added.

Pelare further said that they will be giving awards to the officers who worked hand in hand to ensure that the security plan for the event was effective.

NDF anniversary reparations

Meanwhile, the PRO-7 have already set up their security preparations for the upcoming anniversary of the communist political arm National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP) on Wednesday, April 24.

“We have already made our initial preparations regarding the upcoming NDF anniversary. Part of this, of course, is strict intelligence monitoring and exchange not only within units of the PNP but with our agencies of government, sa Armed Forces of the Philippines,” stated Pelare.

“Gihingusgan nato ang atong pagmonitor through our intelligence counterparts. Of course, part of that is to intensify security measures sa atoang mga police units and other areas nga vulnerable,” he added.

According to Pelare, they have not monitored any potential threats that could disturb the peace in the region on the day of the anniversary.

Furthermore, Pelare reminded the public that while they respect the citizens’ constitutional right to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly, they will be strict to those who violate the law.

