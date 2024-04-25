Yellow alert for Visayas, Luzon on Thursday, April 25 — NGCP

Luzon and Visayas grids will be placed today, Thursday, April 25, under yellow alert for several hours by the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP).

This is because there are over 40 power plants that are unavailable.

A yellow alert, according to the NGCP, is issued “when the operating margin is insufficient to meet the transmission grid’s contingency requirement.”

The Visayas will be under yellow alert status from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.

NGCP said 670.8 megawatts were unavailable in Visayas since 24 power plants were offline, while 12 others are running on derated capacities.

This is based on the latest advisory of the NGCP.

For Luzon, the NGCP will raise the yellow alert status in Luzon from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The grid operator reported that 1,424.3 megawatts are unavailable in the region after 19 areas were forced outage, while one was running on derated capacity.

