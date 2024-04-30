Life!

Cebu Miss Universe PH bets showcase ‘flora and fauna’ national costumes

By: - April 30, 2024

Cebu’s beauty queens brought their A-game during the national costume competition of the Miss Universe Philippines pageant held in Isulan, Sultan Kudarat, on Sunday evening, April 28, 2024.

In photos posted on the pageant’s Facebook page, the Cebuana beauties stunned in their own rendition of the year’s theme, “Philippine Flora and Fauna,” showcasing the riches of the country, from underwater treasures to luscious greeneries.

Here are the queens in their national costume:

Dr. Juvel Ducay of Bantayan Island

Dr. Juvel Ducay of Bantayan Island in her national costume | Photo: Miss Universe Philippines / Facebook

Kris Tiffany Janson of Cebu

Kris Tiffany Janson of Cebu in her national costume | Photo: Miss Universe Philippines / Facebook

Victoria Leslie Ingram of Mandaue

Victoria Leslie Ingram of Mandaue in her national costume | Photo: Miss Universe Philippines / Facebook

Mary Josephine Paaske of Talisay City

Mary Josephine Paaske of Talisay City in her national costume | Photo: Miss Universe Philippines / Facebook

Kim Irish Placibe of Toledo City

Kim Irish Placibe of Toledo City in her national costume | Photo: Miss Universe Philippines / Facebook

In the end, Alexie Brooks of Iloilo, Tamara Ocier of Tacloban, and Jet Hammond of Southern California won the pageant’s National Costume competition, each bringing home P100,000.

The coronation night of the national pageant will be held on Wednesday, May 22, in the Mall of Asia Arena. It will be hosted by Filipino-American Miss Universe 2022, R’Bonney Gabriel.

