2 motorcycle drivers killed in separate road crashes in Cebu

By: Morexette Marie Erram, Paul Lauro May 06,2024 - 10:07 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Two motorcycle drivers died in separate road accidents in Cebu before dawn on Monday, May 6.

The first accident happened in Liloan town in northern Cebu. A motorcycle driver crashed into a parked sports utility vehicle (SUV) on the highway past 12 midnight on Monday.

The victim, identified as Deney Agabe Carado, was taken to a nearby hospital but was declared dead upon arrival.

Initial investigations by the Liloan Police Station showed that Carado was heading home to Mandaue City and was traveling southbound on the highway shortly before his demise.

However, his motorcycle suddenly crashed into the rear of a parked Mitsubishi Montero owned by a certain Remigio Singuran Ycot.

The impact caused severe injuries to Carado, leading to his death.

About four hours later, another fatal vehicular accident occurred in Brgy. Jagobiao, Mandaue City, killing another motorcycle driver.

This time, a yellow passenger bus carrying 44 passengers from Tabogon town in the northwestern Cebu to the capital Cebu City was involved.

According to the Traffic Enforcement Unit (TEU) of Mandaue City Police, the bus driver, Rodney Juanillo, attempted to brake while traveling southbound on the highway.

However, because the road was slippery after heavy rain, the bus slid into the opposite lane and collided with an oncoming motorcycle driven by Mark Anthony Sumatra Mabayo.

Mabayo, who was heading home to the neighboring town of Consolacion, was critically injured. First-aid responders attempted to revive him in the ambulance before rushing him to a nearby hospital.

Sadly, Mabayo later died from his injuries.

Fortunately, all passengers on the bus, including the driver Juanillo, were unhurt.

Traffic investigators in both Liloan and Mandaue City are continuing their investigations into these two accidents. /clorenciana

