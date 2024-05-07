Cebuano students head to Los Angeles for Science & Engineering Fair

Cebuano students from various public schools are poised to compete in the 2024 REGENERON International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF), scheduled to take place from May 11-17 in Los Angeles, California.

This opportunity follows their success in securing top positions in multiple categories during the National Science and Technology Fair 2024, held last month in Paranaque City, where they represented Central Visayas.

In total, eight student projects were selected from numerous proposals nationwide to represent the country at the international science and engineering fair. Among these, four projects led by Cebuano students were included.

Here is the list of the shortlisted Cebuano projects that will be competing in Los Angeles this month:

Life Science – Team

Project: In silicon and in vitro Evaluation of Embryogenesis Inhibition Activity of Ethanolic Extracts of Chico (Manilkara zapota) Bark Against Gastrointestinal Strongyle Eggs

Proponents from Cebu City National Science High School:

Michaela Ria Rentuza Mikaella Rose Emereene Macabata Wesly Secuya

Coach: Reuth Thessalonica C. De La Victoria

Physical Science – Individual

Project: Optimizing the Catalyst Type, Catalyst Concentration, and Methanol-To-Oil Ratio in Darak (Rice Bran) Oil Extracts Transesterification for Maximum Biodiesel Yield

Proponent from Mandaue City Science High School:

Christian Paul Palacio

Coach: Noelyn Marie Navarro

Robotics and Intelligences Machine – Team

Project: AGRIGENT: Enhancing Greenhouse Agriculture with IoT (Internet of Things)-Enabled Automated Irrigation and Rainwater Harvesting System for Improved Crop Growth and Water Efficiency

Proponents from City of Bogo Senior High School:

Rose Feth F. Catadman Analie R. Pedrano Andrei Miguel F. Reformina

Coach: Kent Jaspher Ytang

Robotics and Intelligences Machine – Individual

Project: Enhanced Crop Disease Symptom Detection in Corn (Sea mays) Using Drone Aerial Imagery and AI for Symptom Mapping

Proponent from Mandaue City Science High School:

Karl Gian S. Abellana

Coach: Pamela Perez

READ: CV schools win S&T Fair, get cash grant, science equipment

The other projects set to compete on the international stage alongside the Cebuano students are those proposed by students from Don Ruben E. Ecleo Sr. Memorial National High School, Tarlac National High School, Angeles City Science High School, and Quezon City Science High School.

Good luck, and make our country proud!

ALSO READ: DOST festival a clarion call for more PH researchers