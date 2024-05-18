WHEN IN SIQUIJOR (1):  Cambugahay Falls

CEBU CITY, Philippines –Siquijor is an island province located in Central Visayas, Philippines. In the early years, it was associated and made more famous or infamous – depending on which side of the fence you’re in – with dark rituals such ‘barang’ ‘lumay’ ‘patawas’ and other mystic activities.

Over the years, however, visitors discovered a wealth of natural treasures on the island. Siquijor in the past, therefore, is more misunderstood than appreciated.

Not anymore!

In this series, let me take you on a brief visit – brief because like any typical local tourist, I am pressed for time (budget is actually the more appropriate word ) – to some of the island’s must-see attractions. I will provide basic information about the places that we will visit, and will just let the photos speak more about these attractions. Let’s go!

First stop, we cool our heels at Cambugahay Falls.

Undoubtedly the biggest and most beautiful waterfall in Siquijor Cambugahay Falls is a three-tiered gem of cool, clear, cascading water located in Lazi town. A jewel surrounded by lush forest, Siquijor Cambugahay Falls offers a myriad of activities aside from soothing your weary soul in its refreshing waters. For the not so faint of heart, you can try the swing ropes. Bamboo rafts are also available to better appreciate the falls from different angles. You can also go hiking and camping. For a P20 entrance fee, ‘sulit’ is an inferior word to describe a trip to Cambugahay Falls.

MORE PHOTOS OF CAMBUGAHAY FALLS: