CCSC renovation expected to finish by mid-June

By: Pia Piquero - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | May 23,2024 - 09:13 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The much-anticipated renovation of the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) is set to be completed by the second week of June, according to Shaun Doherty, representative of SBD Builders, the contractor overseeing the project.

The CCSC will host the opening of the Palarong Pambansa 2024, a multi-sport event scheduled to run from July 6 to 17.

DepEd expects Cebu City’s ‘world-class’ hosting of Palarong Pambansa

Capitol, two cities unite to back Cebu City’s Palarong Pambansa 2024 hosting

Doherty in an interview on May 22 revealed that debris from another contractor’s work on the LED wall and lights has been the main obstacle, delaying the installation of the rubberized track.

He added that the rubber is the final layer to be laid on the track.

“Kanang rubber gyud katapusan na ibutang, for the time being, if muadto mo didto sa Abellana, daghan pa og activities didto, dili pa pwede ibutang ang rubber kay ma compromise and iyang quality,” Doherty said.

He mentioned the need to clear the area and properly prepare the surface before laying the rubber to ensure it remains strong and durable.

“Gitagaan na namo sila og notice last week pa nga humanon na nila aron maka lay nami sa rubber,” Doherty added.

Despite these delays, Doherty remains confident that the project will meet its revised timeline. “We assured nga we will be done the second week of June. Over all na, mahuman na tanan.”

The renovation contract allowed 120 days for completion. Despite some setbacks, Doherty noted steady progress.

Laying the rubber track will take three weeks, with an additional seven days for curing to ensure it sets properly.

“The rubber is 30 percent of the remaining work, but we are already 70 percent complete with the overall project,” Doherty said.

The completion of the CCSC renovation is eagerly awaited by athletes and the community as it promises a state-of-the-art facility to support various sports and recreational activities in Cebu City, especially with the upcoming Palarong Pambansa 2024. /clorenciana

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP