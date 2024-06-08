Celebrate Father’s Day with the elderly: ‘Home for the aged’ centers you can visit in Cebu

CONSOLACION, Cebu– As Father’s Day approaches, families everywhere prepare to honor their “first” heroes with heartfelt tributes, special gatherings, and cherished moments of gratitude.

However, some families face the day with bittersweet emotions, remembering fathers who have passed away or those who have long been absent from their lives.

For those who still feel that paternal pull and wish to spend Father’s Day in a way that blends new experiences with a touch of nostalgia, consider visiting some of our nursing homes and “Home for the Aged” sites near Cebu City. These places offer a unique opportunity to connect with the past while creating meaningful moments in the present.

Gasa sa Gugma – Home for the Dying Destitutes

Located on Cabantan Street, Barrio Luz, Mabolo, Cebu City, just across the street from a grocery facility, Gasa sa Gugma hosts some of the Cebuano elderly, especially those who have no families left to take care of them.

The sisters of the Missionaries of Charity (Sisters of Mother Teresa of Calcutta) care for the elderly.

When visiting, remember that photography is not allowed while you’re inside the premises, especially when in close contact with the elderly.

During visitations, if you bring food with you, be sure to arrive around 10 a.m. or before 4 p.m. so that you can meet their lunch and dinner time. The sisters clock their dinner at 4 p.m. so that they can digest their food easily and sleep soundly.

Missionaries of the Poor – Talisay

Located on Uldog Street, Poblacion, Talisay City, Cebu, the Missionaries of the Poor (MOP) was founded in 1981 by Father Richard Ho Lung and continues to thrive today.

Under the care of the Brothers of Missionaries of the Poor, they currently operate two facilities in Cebu. One is in Talisay, which hosts elderly residents, and the other is in Sawang Calero, which hosts children, especially those with cerebral palsy.

Father Jesu Amalraj, the head of the Missionary of the Poor Cebu branch, shared in a short interview with CDN Digital that their facility is open for community service visits. He specified that the best time to visit is between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. for short community programs for the residents.

“It is also fully free of charge, and the residents are taken care of through donations and people’s goodwill,” Amalraj also shared about how and where they get their funding.

Additionally, for those who will visit MOP, Amalraj also expressed that they are in need of children’s and adults’ diapers, food supplies, and sanitation supplies, which they are willing to receive with gratitude.

For those living in the south or those who have time to visit, you can contact the Missionaries of the Poor at 0919 601 4160 or via email at [email protected] for scheduling and coordination.

St. Josephine Vannini Home for the Aged Daughters of St. Camillus Inc.

A charitable organization in Talamban, Cebu City, St. Josephine Vannini Home for the Aged Daughters of St. Camillus Inc., stands tall for those wanting to spend their Fathers’ Day this upcoming Sunday, June 16.

Headed by the sisters of St. Camillus, their facility is open to those wishing to hold a community service. It would be a heartwarming experience for the elderly, as they get to see new faces in addition to the nurses and social workers they see each day.

According to Jovie Gemillen, lead receptionist at St. Josephine, when planning to visit them, make a letter of intent first addressed to their Mother Superior and send it to their email address, [email protected].

For those who are planning to bring snacks or simple meals, Gemillen also suggested refraining from bringing foods containing high allergens, such as milk, eggs, shellfish, and shrimp. Aside from that, all is good.

Remember that there are many ways to celebrate Father’s Day. You might spend it with a guardian or a parent who stood as your “father”—someone who cares, protects, provides, and most importantly, loves. If these options don’t resonate with you, consider sharing your day with the elderly in Cebu. Your presence will bring them joy, not just on this special day but any day of the week.

Enjoy your Father’s Day trip, ka-Siloys! /clorenciana