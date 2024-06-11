‘Nothing is final’ on City Hall offices moving out of MCWD building

CEBU CITY, Philippines — “Nothing is final, not unless it is written in stone.”

This was the response of Acting Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia when asked if all the satellite offices of the City Government will move out from the building owned by the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) located across the Cebu City Hall.

Garcia said that he had already talked with MCWD Chairman Jose Daluz III about it but “nothing is final, not unless it is written in stone.”

“We are still in a process of negotiation and katong (news) report nga nigawas para nako is still premature. Mao nay ilang giingon nga di pagyud na final og di mabutang gyud og usa ka kasulatan,” Garcia said on Monday.

Garcia said that nothing is final considering that there are “more than 10” offices occupying the building and the City has “already spent money for the renovation of all the facilities” that are in the building.

“We have to consider that into our discussions and our negotiations in the future. Di lang usa ta mag istorya og patapos because it is still in negotiation and I have already called (the city administrator and lawyers) for the review of the contract,” Garcia said.

According to Cebu City News and Information, among the departments that are occupying satellite offices in the MCWD property are the Division for the Welfare of the Urban Poor, City Hospitalization Assistance and Medicines Program, Task Force Gubat sa Baha, City Agriculture Office, and Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office.

Garcia added that he also learned the MCWD is planning to put an “information center” in that building for their clients.

“So, maybe dili ang tanan nga area atong i-occupy. Maybe they can have the information center at the ground floor or whatever they want to put. I heard that they also want to put a coffee shop to cater also to their customers and clients,” he said.

He suggested using the second floor and parts of the first floor for City Hall’s satellite offices.

“Kay luoy ang atong mga offices diri sa City of Cebu, sa gobyerno, kay wa gyud koy kabalhinan nila, prangka-prangka lang, sa pagkakaron,” Garcia said.

Moreover, he also said that the “long-term solution” for the problem is “putting the City Hall in the SRP (South Road Properties).”

On January 16, Mandaraig Infrabuild Corp. (MIC) announced its submission of an unsolicited proposal to assist the city in implementing P246 billion worth of infrastructure projects at SRP, including 14 structures, a new City Hall, IT community, monorail, and cable car system.

Garcia said that once the City Hall is transferred to the SRP, the legislative building will become the Cebu City Museum and Archive Center.

He clarified that these are just ideas for now, but having a plan is what’s important

“Kwarta nala’y kuwang,” he added.

He said that the City Government is open for a PPP or private-public partnership in constructing the building at the SRP. | with a report from Pia Piquero

