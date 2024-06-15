Cebu weather: Fair conditions expected in next 5 days

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu can expect mostly fair weather with occasional rain showers next week.

The forecast predicts partly cloudy to cloudy skies, with isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms throughout the day, Engineer Al Quiblat, chief of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa)-Mactan, said.

In the next five days, temperatures are projected to range between 27 to 33 degrees Celsius which can provide enough warm and manageable climate for outdoor activities. Winds will predominantly be light to moderate, blowing from the southwest to south directions.

Quiblat further assured that there is a low likelihood of any tropical cyclones forming within the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) over the next five days.

This reassuring forecast comes as welcome news for residents and local authorities, especially during this period of heightened sensitivity to weather conditions.

Meanwhile, in related weather news across the country, the Pagasa reported that isolated rains and thunderstorms are expected in western Mindanao due to the weak southwest monsoon or “habagat”.

In contrast, fair and warm weather is forecast in the rest of Mindanao, Visayas, and most parts of Luzon, including Metro Manila.

The public is advised to stay updated with Pagasa’s announcements and to take necessary precautions despite the generally fair weather outlook, as isolated rain showers can occur unexpectedly. /clorenciana

