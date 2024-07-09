Sandara Park, type niya nga lalaki: ‘Nerd boy who only loves me’

Di na magplay hard to get ang South Korean nga singer-actress nga si Sandara Park kung duna siyay magustohan nga guy.

Gawas pa niana, samtang nakaedad-edaran na kuno siya kay ni bag-o na ang mga qualities nga gipangita niya sa usa ka lalaki nga pwede niyang mahimong uyab.

Mao ra ni ang uban sa mga rebelasyon ni Sandara sa iyang latest YouTube vlog kung diin kuyog niya ang Korean actor nga si Jung Il-Woo nga 17 ka tuig na niya nga higala.

Basin Bet Pod Ni Nimo:

Sandara Park bet tanan nga ‘posisyon’, netizens nalingaw sa iyang tubag

Jung Il Woo sabak agad sa historical K-drama pagkalabas ng military

Sandara Park ready makipag-‘shot puno’ kay Pokwang

Ang bag-ong vlog ni Sandara kay mga kuha sa ilang pagbakasyon didto sa Bohol para sa final episode sa iyang YouTube series nga “Dara Tour.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sandara Park (@daraxxi)

Didto sila nagistoryahanay ni Jung Il-Woo kabahin sa mga nahitabo sa ilang kinabuhi ug apil na niini ang kabahin sa pakigrelasyon.

“For our last trip I invited a very special guest. Today’s special guest, one of my guy friends, it’s Jung Il-woo. I didn’t expect to travel with a guy friend,” matud pa ni Sandara sa pagpaila sa iyang special guest sa “Dara Tour” vlog.

Kini ang pinakauna nga higayon ni Il-Woo nga makabiyahe sa Pilipinas.

“I’m excited. Looking forward to traveling with ‘Dara Tour,” matud pa sa Korean actor.

“I felt thankful actually. It’s her first trip with a guy friend although she knows so many people she invited me so I was thankful. I’m also new to the Philippines,” matud pa sa Korean actor.

Ang tubag ni Sandara sa iyaha kay, “I asked you without much hope and you said yes so I was happy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sandara Park (@daraxxi)

Gihisgutan ni Sandara kung diin sila una nga nagkailaila ni Il-Woo ug didto kini sa set sa K-drama nga “Moon River” o “The Return of Il Ji-Mae” kung diin lead star ang iyahang higala.

“She guest appeared in an episode of Moon River and that’s when we made a connection that had lasted to this day,” matud pa ni Il-Woo sa iyang paghinumdum niadtong higayona nga nagkaila sila ni Sandara.

Matud pod ni Dara nga, “Il-woo was the main actor. I only had a small role. He never cared about that and took care of me. Even my staff.”

Basin Bet Pod Ni Nimo:

For Apl.de.Ap, PH connection makes collab with Sandara Park a ‘no brainer’

Sandara admits feeling upset about BIG BANG’s Daesung’s comment on 2NE1

Sandara nagbago na ang tipo sa lalaki: A nerd boy who only loves me!

Usa sa mga highlight sa vlog ni Sandara sa Bohol kay ang mga eksena nila samtang nagsakay sila sa barko (river boat) sa ilado kaayo nga Loboc River Tour, diin ilang gi-enjoy ang nindot nga talan-awon samtang nangaon og mga pagkaon nga Pinoy.

“You have to eat and you have to enjoy the view as well,” matud pa ni Sandara sa higala ug nitubag pod si Il-Woo nga, “So beautiful here!”

Human niini, nagistambay pod ang magBFF sa pool side ug niorder sa ilang drinks.

Matud pa sa K-drama actor nga, “The atmosphere was just right and it would be nice to have cocktail at sunset.”

Samtang gienjoy nila ang paganinaw sa sunset, nahisgutan sa duha ang ilang mga career ug personal nga kinabuhi.

Nihisgot si Il-Woo kabahin sa pakig-date nga, “When I like someone, I just go straight for it.”

“I also say it if I like someone and go straight. I hate playing hard to get,” matud pod ni Sandara.

Niingon pa ang kanhi miembro sa K-pop group nga 2NE1 nga, “I was barely in a relationship at all. You’d be fired for dating as a trainee. I didn’t find that hard because I loved work more. So now I want to look for love.”

Niingon pa si Sandara nga, “As I’ve been in relationships and gotten hurt, my ideal type has changed, a nerd boy who only loves me. I think that’s the best.

“I’ve been thinking about that a lot lately. I’ve always been a workaholic and work gets done no matter what but Sandara as a woman…I want to love,” matud pa ni Dara nga seryoso nga nisulti ani.

Ila pod nga gihisgutan ang ilang mga career, ug matud pa ni Il-woo nga, “The only thing I want is to be a good actor. Other than that nothing else.”

Niangkon pod si Sandara nga, “I think the hardest thing is to stay active in the industry for a long time. The longer you do it, the more people trust you.”

Sa pagkakaron ang goal kuno niya isip usa ka artista ug performer kay, “I just want to enjoy together on the stage with my fans. And if I have one goal it is being on stage with the (2NE1) girls again.”

Niingon pod si Il-woo ni Sandara nga, “I think one of the coolest things about you is that you’re loyal. You’re so cool for that and I’m thankful. I realized that you value relationships.