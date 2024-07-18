Lakas is a fake super typhoon: It doesn’t exist – Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — Reports circulating online that a super typhoon named Lakas would hit the country has been belied by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

“It does not exist, said Pagasa on reports about Lakas, which was supposedly as strong as super typhoon Yolanda (international name: Haiyan) which pummeled the Philippines in November 2013.

“Wala naman po (There is none),” the Pagasa weather division said when asked by INQUIRER.net regarding Lakas.

“Lakas” is also not included in the list of names that Pagasa has for tropical cyclones that may enter or form within the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) for 2024.

A social media post claimed that Lakas had peak wind speeds or gustiness of up to 250 kilometers per hour, and affected the southern area of the country. A link attached to the post that purportedly details the areas affected by Lakas, however, goes to an online shopping site when clicked.

Earlier on Thursday, Pagasa said the low pressure area last located off Samar has a low chance of developing into a tropical cyclone.

