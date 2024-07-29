PH gov’t climbs to 49th in global anti-red tape ranking – Arta

MANILA, Philippines — The government rose three points to 49th place in a global anti-red tape ranking for 2024, according to a statement by the Anti-Red Tape Authority (Arta) on Monday.

“The Philippines proudly climbs three spots in Government Efficiency, ranking 49th in the 2024 World Competitiveness Report by the International Institute for Management Development (IMD)!” Arta said.

According to Arta, the ranking, which was released last June, provides extensive coverage to 67 global economies and serves as a worldwide reference on the competitiveness of economies.

It provides benchmarking and exposes trends, using statistics and real-world survey data.

With this, Arta committed to further streamline and digitalize government services “to make the Philippines more competitive.”

“We remain committed to streamlining and digitalizing government services for a more competitive and business-friendly Bagong Pilipinas,” ARTA said.

It reiterated its mandate to improve the delivery of government services through a whole-of-nation approach that fosters innovation and good regulatory practices.

This, it said, aligns with the call of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for government agencies and local governments to promote “the ease of doing business” in the country to attract foreign investments.

RELATED STORIES

Continuing bureaucratic red tape

Anti-red tape body wants to improve FOI process

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP