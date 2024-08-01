Sandro Muhlach nifile og complaint batok sa 2 ka mga GMA exec

Sandro Muhlach, anak nga lalaki sa aktor nga si Niño Muhlach, nisubmit og formal complaint ngadto sa management sa GMA Network batok sa mga independent “contractors” nga si Jojo Nones ug si Richard Cruz.

“GMA Network has just received a formal complaint from Sparkle artist Sandro Muhlach against two GMA independent contractors, Jojo Nones and Richard Cruz,” matud pa sa Kapuso network sa usa ka official statement nga girelease sa Huwebes, Agosto 1.

“Recognizing the seriousness of the alleged incident, GMA Network had already initiated its own investigation even before receiving the formal complaint,” matud pa statement sa GMA Network.

Ginote pa gyod sa GMA nga si Sandro ang nirequest for confidentiality, mao nga ang “investigating body mowithhold sa tanan nga detalye sa formal nga imbestigasyon hangtod nga mahuman kini.

“The Network assures the public and all stakeholders of its commitment to conducting this investigation with the highest standards of fairness and impartiality,” matud pa niini.

Samtang walay gihisgotan nga specific nga insidente sa statement, manote nato nga ang GMA giaddress niya sa sayo pa ang blind item kabahin sa duha ka consultants sa network, nga nisexually abuse kuno sa usa ka batan-on nga aktor human sa di pa dugay nga gihold nga gala night sa network.

Ang maong mga report niclaim nga ang biktima usa ka anak nga lalaki nga gikan sa usa ka ilado nga showbiz nga clan.

Dunay mga espekulasyon nanggawas nga ang gipasabot kuno sa blind item kay mao si Sandro. Ug nasugnuran kuno kini nga pangagpas human sa “cryptic post” nila ni Niño ug sa iyang asawa kabahin sa pagseek og “justice.” Nishare pod si Sandro ug religious quote kabahin sa pagka “helpless.”

Si Sandro gikan sa usa ka dako nga pamilya sa mga entertainer.

Ang amahan niya kay ang kanhi child star nga nitransition sa teen ug adult nga mga role.

Ang iyang half-brother nga si Alonzo kay usa ka child actor, samtang ang mga pamilya sa side sa iyang amahan atong matawag nga ang mga miyembro mao sila si Amalia Fuentes, nga “Queen of Philippine Movies nga apohan nga babaye; si Alexander ang igsuon ni Fuentes nga aktor sa usa ka panahon, apohan nga lalaki; nga usa pod ka aktor sa usa ka panahon; ang late Liezel Martinez ug ang iyang bana nga si Albert Martinez, nga active gihapon sa showbiz karon; ang iyang uyoan ug Iyaan nga si Aga Muhlach ug si Arlene ug si Almira Muhlach nga managsuon.