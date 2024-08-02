Cebu modern jeepney operators to march vs suspend jeep program move

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Modern jeepney operators and drivers in Cebu will stage a protest rally on Monday, August 5, in response to recent calls for a temporary suspension of the Public Transport Modernization Program (PTMP).

The demonstration is aimed at expressing opposition to Senate resolution No. 1096, which advocates for a temporary halt to the PTMP—previously known as the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP).

The resolution seeks to pause the program’s implementation until valid and urgent concerns from affected drivers, groups, unions, and transport cooperatives are addressed, to ensure a more efficient and inclusive rollout of the PTMP.

“Solusyon, dili suspensyon,” the operators expressed.

(Solution, not suspension)

Cebu modern jeepney operators rally

The protest rally on August 5 will start at eight in the morning with a simultaneous march starting from Fuente Osmeña Rotonda. The route will include a unity walk along Fuente Osmeña, General Maxilom Avenue, and Echevarria Street, concluding at the LTFRB office.

On August 1, 22 modern jeepney cooperatives and corporations in Cebu strongly opposed the Senate resolution that could lead to the suspension of the Public Transport Modernization Program (PTMP).

The operators expressed frustration over their huge investments in the program, only to face a sudden halt.

They argued that the resolution was unfair, pointing out that 81 percent of them had already complied with the program, while the 22 senators who signed the resolution were considering only the 19 percent of operators who had not yet consolidated.

“81% mi ang nisanong, niuban, nisunod sa gobyerno. Pero ngano ang higayon karon, kami pay gisuspenso, kami pay dili supportahan, gialanganin… Bias ang resolution… Ngano ang 19 percent lang ila paminawon? unsaon man na amo giutang?” said Aquilino Hoyo-a, president of Mabolo Transport Cooperatives (Mabolo TC).

(We, the 81 percent, we listened, we joined, we followed the government. But why is it now that we are the ones suspended, we are the ones not supported and put in an unpleasant situation…the resolution is biased… why are they listening only to the 19 percent? What will we do with our loans?)

Effect of PTMP suspension

If the PTMP is suspended, it could significantly impact the sector, primarily by halting subsidies meant to support the transition to modernized public transport vehicles. This would affect financial assistance for operators and drivers.

“Gilupig ta nila [traditional transport operators] sa pagsaba saba. Wala ta [modern jeepney operators] gipaminaw nga kita man unta gadala sa ila programa sa modernization. Ngano mulaban ang gobyerno sa gamay nga daghan man mi diri?” said Billy Pasilaban, president of Cebu Mepza Lapu-Lapu Drivers and Operators Transport Cooperative (CMLDOT).

(They beat us [traditional transport operators] in making noise. We [modern jeepney operators] were not listened to that they can see that we are the ones bringing their modernization program. Why would the government side with the few when we are many here?)

Operators have said they could continue their operations if the suspension would also include relief from their substantial bank debts.

They noted that competing with traditional jeepneys was challenging due to high maintenance costs and fuel prices. Without subsidies, sustaining their operations could become even more difficult.

