Kiyomi Watanabe on her Paris Olympics journey: No regrets

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu-born judoka Kiyomi Watanabe, who competed in the Paris Olympics, said she did not have any regrets despite her early exit from the tournament.

Watanabe, a seasoned judoka with a mixed heritage of Cebuana and Japanese roots, was defeated by China’s Tang Jing in the Round of 32 of the women’s 63-kilogram judo competition at the Champ de Mars Arena earlier this week.

In her post-match interview, the 27-year-old Watanabe reflected on her experience with a sense of acceptance.

READ: Kiyomi Watanabe exits Paris Olympics early after losing to Chinese foe

“I knew she was a formidable opponent, and I gave it my all to see how long I could hold my ground. The support I’ve received has been overwhelming, and though it was tough, I have no regrets,” said Watanabe, a two-time Olympian.

Had Watanabe managed to overcome Jing, it would have been a significant upset, given that Watanabe is currently ranked 92nd in the world, while Jing holds the 22nd position.

READ: PH judoka Kiyomi Watanabe bows out of Tokyo Olympics

Watanabe’s early exit mirrored her debut at the Tokyo 2021 Olympics, where she was also eliminated in the Round of 32, losing to Spain’s Cristina Cabaña via ippon.

Despite this setback, Watanabe remains one of the most decorated Filipina judokas. Her accolades include four gold medals from the Southeast Asian Games, one gold from the Asian Junior Championships, and a silver medal from the 2018 Asian Games.

READ: Paris Olympics launched by historic river parade

Watanabe was among the 22 Filipino athletes who represented the Philippines in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP