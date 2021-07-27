PH judoka Kiyomi Watanabe bows out of Tokyo Olympics

MANILA, Philippines—Filipino judoka Kiyomi Watanabe’s medal dreams in Tokyo ended Tuesday after losing to Spain’s Cristina Cabana Perez via ippon (10-0) just 38 seconds into her match in the -63 kilogram round of 32 at Nippon Budokan.

Cabana Perez, ranked no. 37 in the world, managed to transition Watanabe’s takedown attempt into an arm lock that the judges deemed as an ippon after it was initially ruled as a waza-ari.

It was a sad end for world no. 41 Watanabe, the country’s flag bearer in the opening ceremonies and the lone Filipino representative in judo, as her loss in the round of 32 meant that she would not qualify for the bronze medal repechage.

Only those who lost in the quarterfinals of the tournament will be qualified for the repechage.