Daily Gospel, August 15: Feast of the Assumption

August 15, 2024, which is the Thursday of the Nineteenth Week in Ordinary Time and the Feast of the Assumption.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Luke 1,39-56 (The Assumption)

Mary set out in those days and traveled to the hill country in haste to a town of Judah,

where she entered the house of Zechariah and greeted Elizabeth.

When Elizabeth heard Mary’s greeting, the infant leaped in her womb, and Elizabeth, filled with the holy Spirit,

cried out in a loud voice and said, “Most blessed are you among women, and blessed is the fruit of your womb.

And how does this happen to me, that the mother of my Lord should come to me?

For at the moment the sound of your greeting reached my ears, the infant in my womb leaped for joy.

Blessed are you who believed that what was spoken to you by the Lord would be fulfilled.”

And Mary said: “My soul proclaims the greatness of the Lord; my spirit rejoices in God my savior. For he has looked with favor on his lowly servant; from this day all generations will call me blessed. The Almighty has done great things for me, and holy is his name. He has mercy on those who fear him in every generation. He has shown might with his arm, dispersed the arrogant of mind and heart. He has thrown down the rulers from their thrones but lifted up the lowly. He has filled the hungry with good things; and the rich he has sent away empty. He has come to the help of his servant Israel , remembering his promise of mercy, The promise he made to our fathers, to Abraham and to his descendants forever.” Mary remained with her about three months and then returned to her home.

