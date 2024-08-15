Police, military personnel exempted from drug, mental test rules to get gun licenses 

MANILA, Philippines — The police and military personnel are now exempted from getting drug tests and psychiatric examinations when getting a license to own firearms.

This move was ordered by Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Rommel Marbil on Thursday, August 15, 2024, according to PNP civil security group spokesperson Lt. Col. Eudisan Gultiano.

“Yes, there is a memorandum released, signed by our chief PNP,” Gultiano said in a press conference when asked to confirm if the police and military are exempted from such tests when getting a license to own and possess firearms (LTOPF).

“For the part of PNP, we have regular neuro examination and drug tests. In fact, there are still random drug tests in PNP, so it will suffice,” she explained.

However, Gultiano clarified that civilians are still required to get drug tests and psychiatric exams for their LTOPF.

