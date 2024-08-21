Starting over at 40: It’s never too late to pursue your dreams

In a social media post, Ho said that it is never too late to pursue your dreams even in your forties.

“The only barrier between you and your dreams is the fear of taking that first step. Life is too short to let opportunities slip by. If you have a dream, no matter how long it’s been deferred, dust it off and pursue it. It’s never too late to begin anew and create the future you envision,” he said.

Two decades ago, Ho was a bright-eyed DOST scholar at UP Diliman, taking up engineering and eager to make his own mark.

But his life took an unexpected turn. His journey led him to the world of entertainment—a surprising detour from his scientific aspirations.

Fast forward to 22 years later, Ho’s story took another remarkable turn. With a heart full of hope and a mind that is open to new opportunities, this host and content creator from Davao City decided to go back to school. He is currently enrolled at the Caraga State University.

Deeper purpose

As a freshman taking up Bachelor of Science in Agroforestry (BSAF), Ho said that he is not just seeking a degree but a “deeper purpose.”

He said that his decision to study agroforestry reflects a profound commitment to sustainability and a desire to make a tangible difference in the lives of others and the environment.