Daily Gospel, August 28

This is the Daily Gospel for today, August 28, 2024, which is the Wednesday of the Twenty-First Week in Ordinary Time.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Matthew 23, 27-32.

Jesus said, “Woe to you, scribes and Pharisees, you hypocrites. You are like whitewashed tombs, which appear beautiful on the outside, but inside are full of dead men’s bones and every kind of filth.

Even so, on the outside you appear righteous, but inside you are filled with hypocrisy and evildoing.

Woe to you, scribes and Pharisees, you hypocrites. You build the tombs of the prophets and adorn the memorials of the righteous,

and you say, ‘If we had lived in the days of our ancestors, we would not have joined them in shedding the prophets’ blood.’

Thus you bear witness against yourselves that you are the children of those who murdered the prophets; now fill up what your ancestors measured out!”