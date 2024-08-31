Catriona Gray gikawatan sa London, nakuha ang passport, mga gamit

Natraumatize si Catriona Gray human nakawat ang iyang mga butang sa mga kawatan didto sa London. Gibu-ak ang likod nga bintana sa iyang awto sa mga kawatan samtang si Catriona naniudto niadtong higayona.

Ang beauty queen nishare sa traumatic experience niya ug sa iyang pamilya, diin gipakita niya ang buak nga Bintana sa sakyanan didto sa iyang Instagram Stories sa Sabado, Agosto 31.

“Robbed in the middle of London whilst stopping for lunch on the way to the airport. Our passports and belongings [are] gone,” matud pa ni Gray nga nahasubo gyod sa nahitabo. “Traumatized.”

Wa hinuon gidetalye sa beauty queen ang kabahin sa insidente, apan sa sayo sayo pa nishare siya sa iyang Instagram page nga tua siya sa United Kingdom kuyog ang iyang pamilya.

“In the UK for a very special trip for my papa. [We’re] road-tripping from London through Scotland and back,” niingon siya sa iyang post niadtong Biyernes, Agosto 23.

Gidocument pod ni Gray ang iyang trip sa England ug Scotland sa lain nga series of posts niya.

“It’s my first time in Scotland and my dad’s first time back to his homeland since he immigrated to Australia at the age of [seven] back in 1952,” mao ni ang caption sa usa niya kapost.

“And it’s like I’m discovering right alongside him our heritages and family history. I’m so grateful to be able to do this trip with him,” matud pa niya.

