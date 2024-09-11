2 men brought to police after fighting over spilled softdrinks in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Simply because of spilled softdrinks, two men engaged in a fist fight inside a popular fastfood chain in Colon Street that ended up at the police station on Tuesday, September 11, 2024.

Police at the Carbon Police Station confirmed that two men had been turned over to them on Tuesday dawn for starting a scuffle inside the restaurant that alarmed customers.

It turned out that the two, identified as Wenzar Nanoy and Sirch Tagik, happened to be corworkers. They were fighting over spilled softdrinks.

Initial findings from investigators showed that Nanoy and Tagik went to downtown Cebu City for a drinking session.

As they were about to go home, the two decided to buy some snacks and softdrinks in a nearby fastfood chain. One of them apparently spilled the soda. The two started arguing as to whose fault was it, and who would be paying the spilled soda.

The argument then escalated into a fist fight, with Tagik accusing Nanoy as the first to throw a punch.

Security personnel at the fastfood chain quickly responded to the incident and broke off the fight. They then reported the matter to a nearby police station.

Tagik sustained injuries on his face, particularly on his nose.

Police also said the two men were visibly drunk.

When brought to the Carbon Police Station, both Tagik and Nanoy agreed to settle amicably.

