Alice Guo: She is transferred to Pasig City Jail

MANILA, Philippines — Alice Guo, the dismissed Bamban, Tarlac mayor, has been transferred from the Philippine National Police (PNP) Custodial Center in Camp Crame, Quezon City to Pasig City Jail on Monday.

Guo — whose real name is Guo Hua Ping — will be staying at the female dormitory of the Pasig City jail in Barangay Pinagbuhatan after over two weeks of detention in the PNP Custodial Facility. That is according to the PNP.

Guo would be detained in a cell with 40 other female detainees.

This was what Jayrex Bustinera, Bureau of Jail Management and Penology spokesperson, earlier said.

READ MORE:

Alice Guo ordered moved to Pasig jail; Cassandra Ong to Correctional

Hontiveros: Alice Guo has right to post bail but probe to continue

Tomas Osmeña: Dino may have hand in Pogos in Cebu

Guo, along with others, is facing a qualified human trafficking complaint filed by the PNP-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group and the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission before the Department of Justice last June 21.

The former mayor left the country on July 18 despite an arrest order issued by the Senate after she was held in contempt for failing to attend its hearings on illegal Philippine offshore gaming operations.

Another warrant of arrest was also issued by the Tarlac Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 109 against Guo for reportedly violating the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act last September 5. This case was transferred from the Tarlac RTC to the Valenzuela RTC.

Guo was arrested by Indonesian authorities in Jakarta on September 4 and deported back to the Philippines on September 6.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP