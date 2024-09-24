Senate probe: Cassandra Ong turns emotional at mom’s mention 

MANILA, Philippines — Recalling the death of her mom made Katherine Cassandra Ong tearful as she faced anew the Senate probe into illegal Philippine offshore gaming operators (Pogos).

At the continuation of the hearing of the Senate committee on women, Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian probed how Ong got into Whirlwind Corporation that leased land to the raided Pogo hub, Lucky South 99, in Porac, Pampanga.

Ong admitted to owning the majority or 58 percent share of the Whirlwind.

Like her testimony in a House of Representatives hearing, the 24-year-old incorporator reiterated to senators that she became part of the company through the help of her “ninong” (godfather) Duanren Wu.

Wu was earlier identified as the top boss of Whirlwind.

“Sino nagpakilala sa iyo kay Duanren?” Gatchalian asked.

(Who introduced you to Duanren?)

“Mom ko… Nung buhay pa po yung mom ko,” she answered.

(My mom, when my mother was still alive)

According to Ong, her mother and Wu met in China and became best friends.

Whirlwind Corporation

“Sya ang naging dahilan kung bakit ka nakapasok sa Whirlwind Corporation?” Gatchalian asked again.

(So that’s the reason why you got accepted into Whirlwind Corporation?)

“Sya na po ang tumayong parang parents ko na rin po. Pagpunta nya sa Pilipinas po kasi, kakaalis lang ng mom ko,” Ong said.

(He acted like a parent to me. He came to the Philippines right after my mom left.)

It was at this point that her face turned red, which did not escape Sen. Risa Hontiveros, who was presiding over the hearing.

“Bakit ka naiiyak Miss Cassandra?” Hontiveros asked.

(Why are you crying Miss Cassandra?)

“Nung time na yun, kawawala lang ng mom ko, sorry,” Ong said. “Namatay mom ko.”

(I just lost my mom during that time. My mom passed away.)

Pogo Lucky South 99

She said her mother died in 2017. Two years after, then 19-year-old Ong became a representative of Pogo Lucky South 99.

Ong is currently detained at the House of Representatives which is also investigating the Pogos.

She was held in contempt by the House after she failed to participate in its quad-committee’s probe into Pogos.

In August, she was arrested in Indonesia with Shiela Guo, who was earlier identified as the sister of dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo (real name: Guo Hua Ping).

