Sheila Guo and Cassandra Ong return to PH following arrest in Malaysia

MANILA, Philippines — The sister and a business associate of former Bamban, Tarlac mayor Alice Guo, who were apprehended in Indonesia, returned to the country on Thursday.

The plane carrying Alice’s sister, Sheila Guo, and business associate Cassandra Ong landed at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 around 5 p.m.

Both were arrested in Indonesia on Wednesday at 6:45 a.m., according to the Philippine National Police.

Bureau of Immigration (BI) chief Norman Tansingco said Sheila and Ong were assisted by a Singaporean man who booked their stay in Indonesia. They were about to depart Batam Island when the Indonesian immigration bureau intercepted them and initiated their return to the Philippines.

Sheila and Ong were brought to the BI in Manila for a medical examination. They are expected to be transferred to the National Bureau of Investigation for questioning and debriefing.

Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero earlier confirmed that Sheila would be arrested by the Senate’s Sergeant at Arms as soon as she is repatriated to the Philippines.

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives will take custody of Ong.

Alice remains at large, but there were reports that she was spotted at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Malaysia, based on a photo released by the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission.

The former mayor, who has been the subject of scrutiny over her alleged ties to the Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator in Bamban, was found to own a helicopter, according to documents gathered by Senator Risa Hontiveros’ office.

An immigration lookout bulletin order was issued by the BI against Alice last June, but PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said only a hold departure order issued by the court could prevent the former mayor from leaving the country.

Malacañang has ordered the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Department of Justice to revoke the Philippine passport of Alice.

